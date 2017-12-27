Prescott Senior Gathering Place Schedule for January

The Gathering Place is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located at the Prescott Intermediate School (old HS) at 1220 St Croix St. Prescott. Use door G5 at NW corner of lower level.
The Sewing/Quilting group welcomes new members. Bring your own machine and project. The group gathers in Room G9.
Meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Water Tower during the week. For reservations: Contact Joanne 715-262-5195.
The program meeting for the month of January is on Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.
January’s Meet and Greet is on the 14th, Thursday, at 1 p.m. with JoAnne Nesbitt, who will be talking about services available to Prescott area seniors.
Potluck takes place on Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. Help the Prescott Senior Gathering Place celebrate its one-year anniversary.
The book club meets on Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Military Wives Club” by local author Erin Brotka.
And this month’s guest speaker is Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand. She will be speaking at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 and her topic is “Changes in the City of Prescott.”
Tuesday, Jan. 2 - Zumba 9:00 a.m.; Stretching Time 9:00 a.m.; Program Meeting 10:00 a.m. - Address Invitations after meeting.
Wednesday, Jan. 3 - Pickle Ball 9:15 a.m.; Games All Day; Cards/Euchre p.m.;
10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sewing - Supply your machine/Project
Thursday, Jan. 4 – Zumba 9 a.m.; Yoga 10 a.m.
Additional programming may be added each month as it becomes available and suggestions for programs are always welcome. Come check it out!