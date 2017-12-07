Prescott School District named to North American Advanced Placement (AP) honor roll

The Prescott School District is one of 447 school districts in the U.S. and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the 8th Annual AP® District Honor Roll.
Only 25 Wisconsin school districts and 7 Minnesota Districts were recognized for this achievement. To be included on the 8th Annual Honor Roll, Prescott School District had to, since 2015, increase the number of students participating in AP classes while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of three or higher. Reaching these goals shows that this district is successfully identifying motivated, academically prepared students who are ready for AP.
In 2017, more than 4,000 colleges and universities around the world received AP scores for college credit, advanced placement, or both, and/or consideration in the admissions process. Inclusion in the 8th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2015 to 2017, looking across 38 AP Exams, including world language and culture.