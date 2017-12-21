District Technology Director Kyle Flaherty said that the current district-wide phone infrastructure is outdated and also vulnerable to shutdowns.
Prescott School Board approves bidding for new phone system
The Prescott School Board voted unanimously to begin the bidding process for upgrading its phone system. The vote took place at the board meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the Prescott High School library.
District Technology Director Kyle Flaherty said that the current district-wide phone infrastructure is outdated and also vulnerable to shutdowns.
Goals for a new phone system would limit analog phone lines by using more wireless connections, having a system, which is scalable and future read and one which can be expanded to all rooms with network wiring installed district-wide.
