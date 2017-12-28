Prescott Police Commission dismisses Lakela's grievance complaint

The Prescott Police Commission has officially declined to take any disciplinary action against officers Prescott Police Department for misconduct in a grievance case brought against the Department by citizen Jeff Lakela.
In a letter to Lakela, Commission Chairman William Pryor stated: "we
have concluded that there are no grounds for us to pursue any action
against the officers involved. The courts ruling, which found in favor
of the City of Prescott would be used by the officers as grounds for
dismissing any discipline we would impose had we found the officers had
acted inappropriately.”
Lakela had filed the official grievance with the Commission in which he stated that he had been mistreated and had his rights violated by officers in the Department during an arrest for disorderly conduct back in November of 2016.