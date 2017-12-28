Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Thursday, December 28, 2017

Prescott Police Commission dismisses Lakela's grievance complaint

The Prescott Police Commission has officially declined to take any disciplinary action against officers Prescott Police Department for misconduct in a grievance case brought against the Department by citizen Jeff Lakela.

In a letter to Lakela, Commission Chairman William Pryor stated:  "we have concluded that there are no grounds for us to pursue any action against the officers involved. The courts ruling, which found in favor of the City of Prescott would be used by the officers as grounds for dismissing any discipline we would impose had we found the officers had acted inappropriately.”

Lakela had filed the official grievance with the Commission in which he stated that he had been mistreated and had his rights violated by officers in the Department during an arrest for disorderly conduct back in November of 2016.
