Possible new ice rink on Prescott City Council meeting agenda

The Prescott City Council will decide whether to purchase a new ice rink for the city during its meeting Monday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the city building 800 N. Borner St.
The council's Parks and Public Property Committee approved the purchase of an E-Z Ice for nearly $6,000. The rink will be located at St. Croix Bluffs Park at Pearl and Canton streets in Prescott.
This proposal has generated discussions and dissension in the community as many would like to keep the existing ice sheet area with warming house which already exists in an open field at the corner of Linn and St. Croix streets. The city floods the field to create ice skating opportunities.
Also on the council's agenda is the possible purchase of new election machines.