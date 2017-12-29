PHS sports teams in action in Holiday Week tournaments

The PHS Boys' Basketball Team downed Hastings, Minn. 77-67 in the Hastings Holiday Classic. The Cardinals were led by Pete Brookshaw's 32 points and Parker Nielsen's 19 points. The Cards controlled the game's final four minutes after Hastings had taken a brief and their only lead of the ballgame. Prescott is 6-0 overall and plays Farmington, Minn. in the championship game tonight at 7 p.m. at Hastings High School.
Meanwhile the PHS wrestling team took part in the annual Northern Badger Tournament at River Falls High School. Cardinal wrestlers Joe Schulte at 182 pounds and Ty Sanford at 195 have made it through the semifinals while Ethan Tulip at 106 and Cody Atherton at 145 still alive in consolation rounds. PHS finished the first day out the tournament is sixth out of 15 teams in the Division 2 standings and 16th overall out of 45 teams. The tournament wraps-up this evening.
|Prescott's Blake Atherton has a grasp of the waist and ankle of Neillsville-Loyal-Greenwood wrestler Dylan Nielsen.
|Prescott's Westy Bartsch tries re-direct the basketball to teammate Brian Tayson.