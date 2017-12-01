PHS grapplers drop dual meet to Amery 51-30

The Warriors built up a 39-12 lead after the 182 pound-weight class (the meet started at 120 pounds). Prescott cut the lead to 39-24 after back-to-back pins by Joe Schulte at 195 pounds and Ty Sanford at 220. But Amery won the next to matches by fall to clinch the victory.
Also winning for the Cardinals were Blake Atherton by fall at 138 pounds and Ethan Tulip at 113 pounds, also by pinfall.
PHS wrestlers compete in the Symes Invitational on Saturday in Ellsworth beginning at 10 a.m.
|The referee checks to make sure Prescott's Joe Schulte has his Amery opponent's shoulders down on the mat for a pin.