PHS boys' basketball team wins, wrestling team competes at EC North Invite

For the third game in a row Pete Brookshaw scored 20-plus points with a 30-point effort to lead PHS in scoring. Teammate Parker Nielsen finished with 24 points. The Cardinals made nine three-pointers in the win.
Also on Saturday, PHS's wrestling team was in Eau Claire competing at the North High School Invitational. The Cards placed 10th as a team out of 21 teams. Prescott was by a pair of second place finishes from Joe Schulte at 182 pounds and Ty Sanford at 195 pounds.
Prescott's boys' basketball team is back in action Tuesday at home vs. New Richmond. The Cardinal wrestling team is at New Richmond Thursday.
|Prescott's Ty Sanford tries to pulls back the arm of an Eagan, Minn. wrestler in a semifinal match.