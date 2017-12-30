Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Saturday, December 30, 2017

PHS boys' basketball team takes first loss

HASTINGS, Minn.  - The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team took its first loss of the season Friday evening by a 73-56 score to Farmington, Minn. in the championship game of the Hastings Holiday Classic.

The Tigers made several three-pointers in the first half to take a 37-15 lead at halftime.

Pete Brookshaw led PHS, 6-1 overall, in scoring with 21 points. Parker Nielsen finished with 14 and Brian Tayson scored seven points. Zach Hedquist and Caden Freetly both scored 14 points for Farmington.




