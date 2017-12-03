PHS Boys' Basketball Team opens with big win over Durand

The Panthers had come into the contest with a 2-0 record, including a win over Baldwin-Woodville, but quickly fell behind 8-0 to the Cardinals, who not only shot around 50 percent for the first half but also played an aggressive man-to-man defense which led to turnovers which created a lot of high percentage shots to make. The Cards' led 48-36 and push that led past 20 points through much of the second half.
Doing the bulk of the scoring for PHS was senior point guard Pete Brookshaw with 38 points. He had 24 of those in the first half. Teammates Joe Roosen and Parker Nielsen were also in double figures with 17 and 16 points respectively.
Prescott will be action again next Thursday at Ellsworth.
|Prescott's Westy Bartsch puts on a screen of a Durand defender as teammate Parker Nielsen drives towards the basket.