Friday, December 8, 2017

PHS Boys' Basketball Team downs rival Ellsworth, extends MBC winning streak

ELLSWORTH - The Prescott High School Boys' Basketball Team rallied from a 12-point deficit in the first half to beat rival Ellsworth 77-73 Thursday evening. The wins keeps Prescott's Middle Border Conference winning streak going at 46 games in a row in the conference opener for both squads.

The Panthers, 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the MBC, used hot outside shooting and hustle along with some Cardinal turnovers to build their first half lead. The Panthers led 37-29 at halftime, but Prescott held them scoreless for the first five minutes of the second half while going on a run which put them in front for good. Ellsworth got as close as one at 74-73 with under a minute to go in the game, but an intentional foul stopped their momentum and allowed PHS players Pete Brookshaw, Parker Nielsen and Brian Tayson to make key baskets and free-throws for the win.

Brookshaw finished with a game-best 27 points while Tayson scored 16 points and Nielsen had 13 points. PHS improves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the league, facing Chippewa Falls McDonell tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. in the Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout's Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.
Prescott's Pete Brookshaw splits two Ellsworth defenders to score two of his 27 points.

