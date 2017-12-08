PHS Boys' Basketball Team downs rival Ellsworth, extends MBC winning streak

The Panthers, 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the MBC, used hot outside shooting and hustle along with some Cardinal turnovers to build their first half lead. The Panthers led 37-29 at halftime, but Prescott held them scoreless for the first five minutes of the second half while going on a run which put them in front for good. Ellsworth got as close as one at 74-73 with under a minute to go in the game, but an intentional foul stopped their momentum and allowed PHS players Pete Brookshaw, Parker Nielsen and Brian Tayson to make key baskets and free-throws for the win.
Brookshaw finished with a game-best 27 points while Tayson scored 16 points and Nielsen had 13 points. PHS improves to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the league, facing Chippewa Falls McDonell tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. in the Northwest Tip-Off Classic at UW-Stout's Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.
|Prescott's Pete Brookshaw splits two Ellsworth defenders to score two of his 27 points.