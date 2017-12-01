Pair of accidents cause injuries in Pierce County

The first took place at 10:44 a.m. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one vehicle rollover in the area of 190th Street and 370th Avenue in the Township of Union.
Upon arrival deputies found a 2002 Freightliner tractor and trailer lying on its passenger side. The vehicle was operated by Richard Tiffany, 64, of Elmwood. Tiffany was traveling northbound on 190th Street and failed to successfully negotiate the curve. The trailer was hauling liquid manure and lost a significant amount of its load during the crash. Tiffany was transported by ground ambulance to the Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire to be treated for injuries. This crash remains under investigation.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, the Plum City/Maiden Rock/Stockholm Area Ambulance Service, and the Plum City Fire Department.
The second accident occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash on Highway 29 near 770th Street, in River Falls Township.
The driver, Rachel Lind, 22 of Baldwin was operating a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier westbound on Highway 29 when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle stalled in the westbound lane and was later towed from the scene. Lind was uninjured. Her passenger Bailey Weber, 26 of Amery was transported by River Falls Area Ambulance to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
Responding to the scene were the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the River Falls Area Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.