New ice rink for Prescott discussed by city Parks Committee

The Prescott City Council's Parks Committee discussed a new a public skating rink for the city to be placed at St. Croix Bluffs Park, located at Pearl and Canton streets on the north side of Prescott.
The committee discussed purchasing a liner to contain the
water - rather than flooding the ground at the old ice rink on Linn and St. Croix streets to build up ice. The rink will measure 40x80 and cost nearly $6,000.
Speaking of St. Croix Bluffs Park, the committee discussed installing six pieces of outdoor fitness equipment there. Such equipment would be placed along the
existing walking path.