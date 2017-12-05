Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

New ice rink for Prescott discussed by city Parks Committee

The Prescott City Council's Parks Committee discussed a new a public skating rink for the city to be placed at St. Croix Bluffs Park, located at Pearl and Canton streets on the north side of Prescott.

The committee discussed purchasing a liner to contain the water - rather than flooding the ground at the old ice rink on Linn and St. Croix streets  to build up ice. The rink will measure 40x80 and cost nearly $6,000.

Speaking of St. Croix Bluffs Park,  the committee discussed installing six pieces of outdoor fitness equipment there. Such equipment would be placed along the existing walking path.
Posted by at

Blog Archive