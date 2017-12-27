Missing Prescott man rescued from outdoors cold

A Prescott man reported missing to the Prescott Police Department mid-day Tuesday was found by a Prescott PD officer near the Mississippi River.
Kim Darke, 60, according to police reports, had fallen into the river searching for his lost dog on the southern outskirts of town. He reportedly was walking his dog in the area near St. Joseph's Cemtery at the end of Monroe St when it got loose. Darke was reportedly found making his way back up an embankment when he was discovered in zero degree weather.
He was attended to medically by River Falls EMTs. Also assisting with the search were Prescott Fire Department personnel and Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies. His dog was also found too and reportedly in good condition.