Jarchow, Schachtner advance to special election final

State Assemblyman Adam Jarchow (R-Balsam Lake) and St. Croix County Medical Examiner Patty Schachtner both advanced through a political party primary election yesterday to a general special election for the District No. 10 State Senate seat to be held Jan. 16.
Jarchow won the Republican Party primary with 4,020 votes to fellow state Assemblyman Shannon Zimmerman's 3,161 votes. Zimmerman represents River Falls in the state Assembly. Representing the Democrats will be Schachtner of Somerset who won the primary with 3,806 votes to Glenwood City's John Calabrese's 1,335 votes and River Falls' Reuben Herfindahl's 256.
Also on the general election ballot will be the Libertarian Party's candidate Brian Correa who won the LP's nomination for the State Senate seat with no opposition.
The winner will Sheila Harsdorf, who held the
seat for several terms until being appointed by Gov. Scott Walker to head the state’s Agriculture,
Trade and Consumer Protection Department (DATCP).