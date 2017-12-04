Holiday Concert season begins this week at Performing Arts Center

A series of concerts will take place at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Prescott celebrating the Holiday season.
The concerts begin tonight with the Malone Elementary School Kindergarteners and First Graders performing starting at 5 p.m. Here is the full schedule of concerts:
Malone Elementary School Holiday Concerts
Monday, December 4th: Kindergarten 5-6 p.m., 1st Grade 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 5th: 2nd Grade 5-6 p.m., 3rd Grade 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 7th: 4th Grade 5-6 p.m., 5th Grade 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Concessions sold after each Malone Holiday Concerts from 5:30-6:30 and 7:00-8:00
Band Holiday Concerts
Monday, December 11th: High School Band, 7:00-8:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 14th: Middle School Band, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Choir Holiday Concerts
Monday, December 18th:
6th & 7th Grade Choir, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
8th Gr. & High School Choir, 7:30-8:30 p.m.