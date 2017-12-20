Hastings girls stay undefeated with win over Prescott

The Raiders, 6-0 overall, built up a 19-point lead in the first but Prescott, 3-3 fought back to cut it to six at 35-29 with a minutes to go in the first half. Foul trouble on Hastings led to a 10-for-14 performance from the free throw line for the Cardinals in the first half. Hastings led at halftime 38-29 after a three-pointer from Capriece van den Assem.
Hastings went on a quick 8-2 run to start the second half and led the rest of the way mostly by double digits. PHS never came closer than 10 points but Hastings didn't run away from the Cardinals either.
Haylee Yeager led PHS in scoring with 20 points. Isabella Lenz and Allie Murphy were also in double figures with 17 and 13 points respectively. Hastings' Krystal Carlson led all scorers with 28 points, 22 coming in the first half alone.
PHS hosts Spring Valley in a non-conference game Thursday beginning at 7:15 p.m. It's the Redbirds' final contest before the Holiday break.
|Prescott's Haylee Yeager tries to post up Hastings' Caprice van den Assem.