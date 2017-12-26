Congressman Kind co-sponsors legislation on National Wildlife Refuges of the Upper Mississippi Valley

“Western and Central Wisconsin is home to three of the most beautiful national wildlife refuges in the country. Those of us who are lucky enough to live near one know national wildlife refuges not only offer spectacular natural beauty and a critical habitat for wildlife, they are also economic engines that create jobs in local communities. Making these needed investments in our natural resources will provide a valuable return in western and central Wisconsin,” said Rep. Kind.
The Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge is visited by over four million people each year, more than Yellowstone National Park. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service, the refuge in 2011 generated $161.4 million in economic benefit and returned $45.64 for every $1 appropriated.
Rep. Kind has long worked to support National Wildlife Refuges. As Chair of the Congressional Wildlife Refuge Caucus, he has worked to fix the critical underfunding that has caused debilitating maintenance backlogs and loss of visitor access and services.