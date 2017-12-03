Congressman Kind Calls for Senate Passage of His Provision to Ease Burden of Flood Insurance Costs

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind called on U.S. Senate leadership to include his Flood Insurance Market Parity and Modernization Act in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) reauthorization.
The bill could open up the flood insurance market and allow more private businesses to compete and possibly lower prices for consumers. Currently, the primary option for property owners needing to purchase flood insurance is the National Flood Insurance Program, which can be costly.
“We are seeing an increase in severe weather and flood damage in communities across the country, including western and central Wisconsin. For many in flood zones, like La Crosse, the cost of flood insurance is a necessary but significant financial burden. I hope the Senate will soon take up and pass my bill. It is time we give options to the Wisconsinites and Americans who are required to purchase flood insurance,” said Rep. Kind.
Rep. Kind continues to work with homeowners, property owners, community leaders, and local governments to try and ease the financial burden of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).