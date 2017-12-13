After slow star, PHS boys crush New Richmond

But the unbeaten Cardinals finished with 89 points to rout NR by an 89-63 score to improve to 4-0, 2-0 in the MBC.
Prescott held the Tigers scoreless for over seven minutes while they went on an 18-0 run fueled by its its defense. PHS led 44-27 at halftime and completely controlled the second half.
The Cardinal duo of Pete Brookshaw and Parker Nielsen again did the bulk of the scoring as Brookshaw finished with 28 points and Nielsen scored 26.
Prescott is in action again next Tuesday at Osceola.
|Prescott's Brian Tayson puts up a jump shot over New Richmond's Jake Steudemann.