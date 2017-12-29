Accidents cause injuries and fatlities in Pierce County

Penny Yelton, 60, of Preston, Minn. was fatally injured and was pronounced deceased at the scene of an accident which took place at approximately 1:38 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 on U.S. Hwy. 63 north of 810th St in Trenton Township. The scene investigation determined that a 1998 Dodge Dakota operated by Yelton was traveling northbound on USH 63 when she lost control, crossed the center of the roadway and collided with a southbound, 2000 Chevy Silverado operated by Casie Johnson, 37 from Ellsworth. Casie Johnson was transported via helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota with undetermined injuries. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Red Wing Fire/EMS, Ellsworth Fire, Ellsworth First Responders, Life Link Helicopter, and the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
On Wednesday December 27th, 2017 at 4:17 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two vehicle crash with injuries in the area of U.S. Highway 63 near County Road N in the Township of Martell.
Upon arrival deputies found that a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by Clinton Sjoquist, 33, of Goodhue, Minn. was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 63 and attempting to complete a left turn onto 570th Street. A 2014 Toyota Prius operated by Janet Jacobson, 63, of Rochester, Minn. was traveling the same direction behind the semi tractor. Jacobson collided with the rear of the attached trailer. Jacobson sustained unknown injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, and the Ellsworth Fire Department.