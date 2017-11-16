Weekend Events in the St. Croix Valley

Treats and Treasures at Joy Lutheran Church
On Saturday November 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Joy Lutheran Church located at 1435 St. Croix St. in Prescott will be holding their annual Treats and Treasures Cookie Walk and Bazaar.
The bazaar will feature a “Country Store” which will offer a variety of hand-crafted items, “Granny’s Attic” which will hold many Christmas decorations and gift giving items, and a bake sale with many homemade goodies. Walk the tables filled with Christmas cookies and fill a box to take home for your holiday gatherings. We will be selling our famous homemade lefse.
Be sure to get there early as we usually run out quickly. You may also purchase coffee and a treat from our kitchen. The money raised at this event will sponsor many mission projects both locally and around the world. Money raised will also aid in providing camperships for the youth of Joy.
Annual bake sale and soup lunch at St. Phillip’s Lutheran ChurchHASTINGS, Minn. - The community is invited to attend the 15th Annual BAKE SALE & SOUP LUNCH at St. Philip's Lutheran Church, 1401 West 15th Street, Hastings, Minn. on Saturday, November 18, 2017, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The bake sale will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be a large variety of pies, cakes, cookies, Scandinavian delicacies (including lefse,) and home canned goods. Three soups will be offered for the lunch - Hamburger Vegetable, Wild Rice (gluten free,) and Bean & Ham. Serving in-house, at $5.50 per meal will begin at 10:30 a.m. Take-out at $8 per quart will begin at 10 a.m. Lunches include the soup, a hot roll, a beverage, and a Rice Krispie Treat.
The proceeds go towards these missions: Bible Story Books for three-year olds, Bibles for thu graders, a Scholarship for a high school girl in Tanzania, Feed My Starving Children, and Youth Mission Projects.
Hudson Heritage Quilters Meeting
HUDSON – The Hudson Heritage Quilters will meet on Sat. Nov. 18th at 9:30 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 920 Third St. in Hudson.
The program for the meeting is Quilter Sherri Falls of This 'n That pattern company will give a presentation and show samples from her latest book, "Tablerunner Bliss". She will also show other quilts and projects.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Social time from 9:00-9:30 a.m.
Barn Cats play River Falls Saturday Night Barn Dance series
RIVER FALLS - The Twin Cities acoustic string band, the Barn Cats, will play in River Falls on Saturday, November 18, for the family-friendly Saturday Night Barn Dance series. The dance is held at the gym of the River Falls Academy (the former Meyer Middle School) on West Maple Street, from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.
The Barn Cats play an assortment of line and circle dances, reels, waltzes, and square dances. They¹ve been a popular favorite at the River Falls Barn Dances for over ten seasons.
No experience is needed to participate. A caller teaches dance steps to new and more seasoned participants alike. All ages are welcome, singles, couples, and groups. The first half of the evening features family dances suitable for including children, with more advanced dances in the second
half.
The barn dances are a joint project of River Falls Community Arts Base, River Falls Parks and Recreation, and Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for 12 and under. Inexpensive refreshments are available. Information at http://www.riverfallscab.org.
