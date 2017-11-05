Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, November 5, 2017

WEDC Admits They Are Not Following the Law - Sen. Vinehout column 


By State Senator Kathleen Vinehout



“We
 have not been able to verify the jobs,” said Secretary Mark Hogan at a 
recent public hearing of the Joint Committee on Audit.  





In
 this statement, the head of the Wisconsin Economic Development 
Corporation (WEDC) confirmed what several years of audits repeatedly 
found: our state awarded hundreds of millions in tax credits and cash 
payments to companies to create jobs without ever checking to see if 
jobs were actually created. 







WEDC
 is the state agency overseeing economic development efforts. They hand 
out tax credits and cash payments to corporations to create and retain 
jobs. WEDC writes contracts for companies to receive state money. When a
 company abides by the contract, it receives a payment, a certificate for a tax break, or their loan is forgiven. 







Secretary
 Hogan’s statement above was his response to questions from myself and 
others who asked whether he was going to follow the law. We did not 
trust WEDC was prepared to follow recommendations of the Legislative 
Audit Bureau (LAB) to set up policy and really start following the law.







The
 law states WEDC must verify the company actually created jobs, not just
 their word. It’s a bit like your son telling you he cleaned his 
bedroom. You always walk upstairs and check to make sure.







In
 the last four years, audit after audit by the nonpartisan LAB found 
WEDC never verified companies followed through with their contracts. 







Numerous
 times, companies admitted they failed to hold up their end of the 
bargain. Instead of enforcing the contract, WEDC changed it to reflect 
what the company did do and gave them the money anyway. Hundreds of 
millions of tax dollars went to companies without WEDC staff 
independently verifying the promised jobs.  







Even when WEDC knew
 a company didn’t comply with the terms of their contract, they would 
sometimes still award tax credits and cash payments. In other cases, 
WEDC claimed the promised (but not delivered) jobs on the WEDC website 
even though they knew the numbers weren’t accurate.







For
 example, auditors found WEDC claimed credit for 485 jobs a company 
promised to create. The company pulled out of the program and created no
 jobs but the state website still showed 485 promised jobs. In another 
case, WEDC claimed credit for keeping 340 jobs despite the company going
 out of business. 







In
 a third case, WEDC claimed credit for 68 jobs that weren’t created 
because the company sold its Wisconsin operation. In yet another 
example, a company informed WEDC they only created 18 jobs of the 226 
promised. WEDC still claimed the entire 226 jobs on their website.







In
 another instance, a company promised 657 jobs. WEDC staff decided the 
company was only eligible for tax credits for 489 jobs. But WEDC still 
claimed the additional 168 jobs on their website.







Another
 example showed a company reported the creation of 742 jobs, but WEDC 
staff found only 678 were eligible for tax credits. The online data 
still reflected the larger number.







During the hearing, I found it difficult to determine if WEDC was incompetent or deliberately skirting the law. 







I
 was most disturbed when Secretary Hogan flat-out said “no” to my 
request to release documents to LAB so auditors could complete their 
work. The document I wanted released was a study by an independent 
attorney the state paid $8,600 to answer the question: “Is WEDC 
complying with statutes?” (are they following the law?)







This
 question was central to the findings of the audit. If agency leaders 
didn’t think there was a law they needed to follow, I had no hope they 
would follow the audit recommendations and adopt verification policies 
and procedures.







I
 left the hearing with many unanswered questions. Does Secretary Hogan 
understand he must follow the law? What is Secretary Hogan hiding in the
 document he refused to release to auditors? How can lawmakers stop WEDC
 from rewriting contracts if companies don’t deliver? How can we get an 
accurate count for how many jobs were created with the millions of 
taxpayer dollars?





But the most pressing question was; how can we possibly trust WEDC to oversee a $3 billion contract with Foxconn?















