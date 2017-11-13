U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Gets the Job Done on Buy American Standard in National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The final fiscal year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) released today by the House-Senate conference committee includes Buy American requirements that U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin fought for in the bipartisan legislation.
“I fought for a Buy American policy that supports our manufacturers and our workers, as well as our national and economic security,” said Senator Baldwin. “I’m proud to get the job done on this because when American taxpayer money is spent on our military it should be spent buying American products built by our workers. We can now say the NDAA rewards the hard work of American workers.”
The NDAA passed by the Senate in September included section 863, which eliminated a number of critical Buy American requirements in defense procurement laws. Senator Baldwin offered an amendment to reverse this provision and after it wasn’t given a vote, she took her fight to the House-Senate conference committee. Last month she led 15 of her Senate colleagues in pressing the conference committee to include critical Buy American requirements in defense procurement laws.
The legislation also includes measures Senator Baldwin fought for to support Made in Wisconsin manufacturing and shipbuilding.
The final NDAA includes full funding for Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. “I have worked hard to support manufacturing jobs at Oshkosh Defense and have long pushed to fully fund the procurement of military vehicles made in Wisconsin,” Senator Baldwin said.
While Senator Baldwin included a bipartisan amendment to add $600 million for a second Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) to the Senate-passed NDAA’s original level of one, that was still one ship short of the ideal number of three vessels. Accordingly, Senator Baldwin then pressed the House-Senate conference committee to include funding for three Littoral Combat Ships. This effort was successful, and the final NDAA includes funding for three ships, which will maintain workforce levels at the shipyard in Marinette and throughout the supply chain across Wisconsin.
“I take great pride in representing Wisconsin’s shipbuilding industry because our workers have helped sustain America’s security for generations, boasting a successful history of building ships for our nation’s defense,” said Senator Baldwin. “The LCS program is supported by thousands of skilled workers at the Marinette Marine shipyard and at the 200 suppliers across Wisconsin. This is a big win for Made in Wisconsin shipbuilding.”