Two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 29 causes injuries

On November 5, 2017 at 10:15 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s office was notified of a two vehicle crash on Highway 29 and 690th St in Martell Township.
Deputies arrived on scene and determined that a 2009 Ford Escape operated by Hannah E. Torkelson, 24 of Beldenville with passengers Sarah Torkelson, 28, Julie Alma Knutson, 23, and Christopher Ross Knutson, 27 also from Beldenville were traveling east bound on Hwy 29 at the intersection of 690th St when a 2008 Dodge Charger operated by Tyler D. Christensen, 21 of New Richmond was southbound on 690th St., failed to stop for a stop sign causing his vehicle to strike the Ford Escape.
Sarah Torkelson, Julie Alma Knutson, and Christopher Knutson were transported to the River Falls area hospital with undermined injuries. Tyler Christiansen was arrested for suspicion of OWI.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Ellsworth EMS, Ellsworth Fire, and River Falls EMS. The accident remains under investigation.