Two-vehicle accident causes injuries on CTH. FF and Hwy. 29

RIVER FALLS - On November 9, 2017 at 6:52PM the Pierce County Sheriff’s office was notified of a two vehicle crash on Highway 29 near Cty Tk FF in River Falls Township.
Deputies arrived on scene and determined that a 1999 Toyota Camry operated by Kathryn A Dopkins, 63 of Ellsworth, WI was west bound on Highway 29, slowed to perform a U and collided with a 2010 Honda Civic operated by Sarah M. O’Donnell, 27 of Cottage Grove, MN.
Kathryn Dopkins was transported by River Falls EMS to the River Falls area hospital with undetermined injuries. Sarah O’Donnell was evaluated on scene and released with minor injuries.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by River Falls EMS and River Falls Fire. The accident remains under investigation.