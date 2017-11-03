Tonic Sol-Fa to play at Prescott Performing Arts Center Nov. 9

The Emmy award-winning Tonic Sol-Fa — which includes lead vocalist Shaun Johnson, tenor and vocal percussionist Greg Bannwarth, and bass Jared Dove — began at St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn. Together the group has reached national prominence with appearances on NBC's "Today Show" and in Newsweek magazine. Along the way, they have shared the stage with a number of recognizable performers including Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworthy and Lonestar and were a part of Garrison Keillor's 20th anniversary celebration of "A Prairie Home Companion." at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn.
The performance is being presented by the Prescott School District. Tickets can be purchased at tonicatprescott.bpt.me/ at $25 for premium seating and $20 for general seating. Discounted student pricing is available. Tickets can also be purchased at the Prescott School District website at www.prescott.k12.wi.us.