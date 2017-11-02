Snow-covered roads causes accident with injuries yesterday in Trimbelle Township

Deputies arrived on scene and determined that a 1999 Ford Expedition driven by Cynthia Marie Linder, 26 of Durand with her two minor children, were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 63 near intersection of County Road KK when she lost control of the vehicle on the slush covered roadway, entered the ditch and caused the vehicle to overturn coming to rest in a field. Ms. Linder and her two children were transported to the River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.