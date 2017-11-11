Sen. Harsdorf named DATCAP Secretary

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker announced Friday, Nov. 10 the appointment of State Senator Sheila Harsdorf (R – River Falls) to serve as secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Senator Harsdorf will become the first woman in the agency’s 88-year
history to serve as its secretary.
Sheila Harsdorf has represented the Wisconsin State Senate’s 10th
District since 2001, replacing her brother Jim who also served as Secretary of Agriculture. She replaces Ben Brancel who retired.
A special election for her State Senate seat has been called for mid-January by Governor Walker.