Rep. Kind Introducing Bipartisan Bill to Manage and Prevent the Spread of Chronic Wasting Disease

The bill will support state and tribal efforts to develop and implement management strategies as well as support research regarding the causes of chronic wasting disease and methods to control the further spread of the disease. CWD positive deer have been found in or within 10 miles of Grant, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Portage, and Wood counties.
“As an avid hunter who has passed the tradition down to my sons I know how important maintaining a healthy deer herd is to both Wisconsin’s heritage and economy. Chronic wasting disease has the potential to devastate deer herds, and it is time we bring hunters, scientists, and officials together to create a comprehensive plan to manage and prevent the spread of the disease,” said Rep. Kind.
With 88% of Wisconsin’s 763,384 hunters participating in deer hunting and an economic impact of $2.5 billion, it is critical that action is taken to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease.
The bill is co-sponsored by Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI). It has three main components.
- Authorizing funding to state and tribal agencies responsible for wildlife management to implement management strategies to address CWD.
- Directing USDA to make grants to expand and accelerate applied research on CWD.
- Directing USDA and the Department of Interior to work cooperatively with the states to conduct research and implement state CWD response plans to reduce the spread and prevalence of the disease.
The following organizations have endorsed the bill Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance, National Deer Alliance, Quality Deer Management Association, and Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies.