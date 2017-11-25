Rep. Kind Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Assist Wisconsin Veterans with Finding Good-Paying Jobs

“Many Wisconsin veterans I talk with discuss how challenging it is to transition back into civilian life. One of the best things that we can do to help with the transition is to make it easier for them to find a meaningful job that gives them self-fulfillment and financial security for their family. With the bipartisan Better Jobs for Veterans Act, we bring together local businesses and job training programs to help veterans find good-paying jobs,” said Rep. Kind.
The bill is composed of four main parts.
- Make permanent the Veterans Retraining Assistance Program, which provides training assistance to unemployed veterans between the ages of 35 and 60 who are no longer eligible for the GI Bill.
- Improve recordkeeping and information sharing regarding military training performed by members of the Armed forces that translate to civilian jobs.
- Extend the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to members of the Ready Reserve, National Guard, and military spouses.
- Make the Work Opportunity Tax Credit permanent.
With the current Tax Bill cutting the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), it is more important than ever to take action to protect it. Watch video of Rep. Kind talking about the importance of the WOTC here.