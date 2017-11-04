Prescott Senior Gathering Place welcomes author Erin Brotka on Nov. 9

Please mark your calendar for Thursday, November 9th at 1:00. We are pleased to announce that Author Erin Brotka, Military Wife’s Club, will be the guest speaker at our “Meet and Greet" at the Prescott Senior Gathering Place at Malone Intermediate School 1220 St. Croix St. in Prescott.
Erin resides in Prescott with her husband Retired Chief Petty Officer Patrick Brotka and three children Gabrielle, Jonah and Abigail. Their son, Benjamin is currently serving in the United States Navy. Erin is originally from Buffalo, NY and has a B.S. and M.A. in Communications.
Please come and welcome Erin and hear all about her and what it takes to be a writer.
The Gathering Place's Book of the month for November is The Tall Pine Polka by Lourna Landvik