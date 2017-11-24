Prescott Police Comission to respond to Lakela grievance

After coming out of closed session of its meeting held on Tuesday of this week, the Prescott Police Commission voted unanimously to send a letter of response to Prescott citizen Jeffery Lakela's official grievances filed with the City of Prescott against alleged actions of abuse and violation of Constitutional rights taken against him by members of the Prescott Police Department.
The grievances were filed with the City of Prescott back on Oct. 17, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24. Lakela accused the department of violating his rights when he was arrested after an incident back in November of 2016 and in a more recent incident of reportedly disorderly conduct back in early October. The charges against Lakela for the earlier incident were dismissed as part of a deferred prosecutor's agreement but Lakela's lawsuit against the Prescott PD and Pierce County Sheriff's Department on these reported violations, filed in Pierce County Civil Court in Ellsworth, was recently dismissed.
Also coming out closed session, the commission unanimously approved a motion to schedule interviews to hire new Prescott police officers on Dec. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.