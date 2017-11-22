Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Prescott Planning Commission approves plans for St. Joseph expansion

The Prescott Planning Commission recommended approval for planned expansion to St. Joseph Church at its meeting Tuesday night.

After a public hearing was held, the commission voted in favor of the plan, which extends the church into its current parking lot to build a new gathering space. Walnut St. currently goes right into the current parking lot and space needed to be vacated first along with a nearby alleyway.

The commission also approved a certified survey map for the No Name Bar and Saloon on Broad St.  to build a bathroom facility next to its Monkey Bar outdoor patio and bar facility.

