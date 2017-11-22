Prescott Planning Commission approves plans for St. Joseph expansion

The Prescott Planning Commission recommended approval for planned expansion to St. Joseph Church at its meeting Tuesday night.
After a public hearing was held, the commission voted in favor of the plan, which extends the church into its current parking lot to build a new gathering space. Walnut St. currently goes right into the current parking lot and space needed to be vacated first along with a nearby alleyway.
The commission also approved a certified survey map for the No Name Bar and Saloon on Broad St. to build a bathroom facility next to its Monkey Bar outdoor patio and bar facility.