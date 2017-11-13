Prescott City Council takes up special assessment review

A request for review of the special assessment for the James, Hampshire and Henry street project from this past summer will be taken up by the Prescott City Council in its meeting Monday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building 800 N. Borner St.
Citizen and property owner Thomas Langenfeld had made the request for this review at the last city council meeting, believing the assessments were unfairly placed on apartment properties he owns in that area.
The city council will also take up a pay request for Ryden Road work, bills for Trane Inc. for the energy performance contract and to close on a property at 237 Dakota St.