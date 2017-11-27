Prescott City Council meeting to take up budget

The Prescott City Council will discuss the 2018 city budget at its meeting this evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the city building 800 N. Borner St.
Also on the council's agenda are demolition bids for homes on lots the city now owns on Dakota and Cherry streets and Planning Commission recommended items on vacating a portion of Walnut St. for St. Joseph's Church's expansion and discussion of a possible project located at 445 Court St.
The council will also consider funding for a project a half-mile from TIF District No. 4 during closed session.