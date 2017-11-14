Prescott City Budget public hearing set for Nov. 27

A public hearing on the budget for the City of Prescott will take place on Nov. 27 as part of the Prescott City Council Meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building at 800 N. Borner St.
The city council's Finance Committee met back on Oct. 30. At the meeting, City Finance Director Vanessa Norby that the tax levy will be below net new construction in the city at .37 percent.
Thus, the 2018 budget will be below the expenditure restraint for 2018. Such restraints should be back on by the 2019 budget.