Prescott area monk one step away from sainthood

The beatification ceremony puts Solanus Casey one-step away from sainthood. It's just the third time a beatification has occurred in the United States and the first for an American-born man.
The beatification, or "Blessed Solanus" status for Father Casey took place as the Vatican they could find no scientific explanation of how one woman’s genetic, disfiguring skin disease disappeared in the hours after she prayed at Casey’s tomb. Cardinal Angelo Amato, the prefect for the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints, presided at the Mass and led the rite of beatification.
Casey was born and lived his early life in Oak Grove Township near the end of the 19th Century (he died). After becoming a priest and then monk, he co-founded a soup kitchen in Detroit which still serves meals to this day. He lived at St. Bonaventure Monastery from 1924 to 1945.
The service was the largest in Michigan since 1987 when Pope John Paul II presided over Mass at the Silverdome in Pontiac.