Wednesday, November 22, 2017

PHS girls' basketball team loses season opener

The Prescott High School Girls Basketball Team dropped its season-opener to St. Croix Falls 57-50 Tuesday evening at Prescott High School.

The Cardinals broke open a close contest in the first half and led 24-18 at halftime. But in the second half the Saints went on a 24-6 run to take a 48-37 lead late in the second half. Prescott rallied to get within three at 48-45 with two minutes to go but came no closer.

SCF freshman Olivia Miron led all scorers with 20 points. The Cards were led in scoring by Allie Murphy and Isabella Lenz with 14 points each.

Prescott is off until Dec. 1 when they travel to Osceola to take on the Chieftains in both teams first Middle Border Contest of the season. Osceola won its season opener 72-0 over Grantsburg.

Prescott's Allie Murphy drives towards the baseline guarded by St. Croix Falls' Annalise Parks.

