Mutiple crashes in Pierce County lead to multiple injuries

At 5:47 p.m. Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 410th Ave near CTH. C in Ellsworth Township for a one-vehicle crash.
Jordan Pittman, 28 from Arkansaw, was operating a 2011 Ford F-150, Eastbound on 410th Ave, when his vehicle reportedly left the roadway, entered the north ditch and struck a tree. Mr. Pittman was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was transported from the scene by Ellsworth EMS to Regions Hospital with undetermined injuries. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted on scene by Ellsworth EMS and the Ellsworth Fire Department.
Almost an hour later the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a commercial motor vehicle crash on Hwy 128 south of 850th Ave in Spring Lake Township.