Friends of Pool 9 Receives Award for Commitment to Mississippi River Corridor

MADISON – The Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) is excited to announce the Friends of Pool 9 (FOP9) as the recipient of its annual Stewardship Award.
The award recognizes a partnering organization that works to enhance the environment, agriculture, recreation and transportation along the Mississippi River corridor and is bestowed through recommendations from the MRPC’s ERA (Environment, Recreation & Agriculture) Committee.
The 700 volunteer members of the Friends of Pool 9 have worked tirelessly since 2006 to help conserve the natural habitats and resources of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, which has its boundaries in Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. For more than a decade, FOP9 have educated millions of visitors on good environmental stewardship, worked to remove tons of debris and metal from the area during its annual clean-up efforts, restored boat landings and beaches, even harvested acorns to grow and replant native trees. In the last 11 years, FOP9 has donated more than 27,000 hours to help preserve and restore the Mississippi River corridor, and is one of the most respected environmental groups in the region.
The Friends of Pool 9 organization received its award during the MRPC’s annual meeting held last month in Marquette, Iowa.
The Mississippi River Parkway Commission was formed in 1938, made up of the 10 states that parallel the Mississippi River on both sides, for the purpose of developing the Great River Road National Scenic Byway. The MRPC continues to support, preserve and enhance the resources and economic opportunities of the Mississippi River Valley and to develop highways and amenities of the Great River Road.
As one of the oldest, longest and most unique scenic byways in North America, the Great River Road offers respite to millions of travelers seeking a getaway – from a leisurely day’s drive to an extended vacation. Nearly 3,000 miles long and running through 10 states along the Mississippi River, the Great River Road has offered a gateway to the river valley’s great history, the blending of cultures and a host of recreational options to all who journey it for three-quarters of a century and counting.
For more information about the MRPC and the Great River Road National Scenic Byway, visit experiencemississippiriver.com , Facebook or Pinterest.