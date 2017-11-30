DPI report card shows Prescott School District exceeds expectations

The Prescott School District received an overall score of 77.1, which puts it in the tier of Exceeding Expectations according to the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
This tier has scores from 73-82.9, which means the district is just six points away from reaching the top tier of Significantly Exceeds Expectations. The average Meets Expectations tier are scores from 63-72.9.
The score is based on a composite which includes categories for student achievement, district growth, closing gaps and on-track and post-secondary readiness. The Prescott School District exceeded state averages in all four categories.
The DPI issues report cards for both school districts and the schools within them seperately/