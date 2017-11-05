Casino Night fundraiser on Nov. 11 at Old Ptacek’s

The annual Casino Night fundraiser for Prescott Schools is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 starting at 7 p.m.
Adults can enjoy an evening out to support the Prescott Parent Groups and STEM programs for the School District. Party "Old School Vegas Style" at the Old Ptacek’s Event Center at 1449 Orrin Rd. in Prescott.
General tickets are $30, VIP tickets are $40. Purchase tickets today by going to the following web address: https://casinonightprescottwi.ticketbud.com/party-old-school-style-casino-night. General admission tickets include admission, food, entertainment and funny money.