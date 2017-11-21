Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

ATV accident injuries Maiden Rock man

MAIDEN ROCK - On Sunday November 19th, 2017 at 9:14 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an ATV rollover with injuries near an address on 125th Avenue in the Township of Maiden Rock.

Upon arrival deputies found a Yamaha Kodiak ATV and its operator, Norman O. Hilleren, 67 of Maiden Rock near the bottom of a hill.  Hilleren was traversing a hillside on the ATV when he lost control and rolled down a hill.  Hilleren was transported by ground ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System in the City of Red Wing with unknown injuries. 

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Ellsworth Fire Department, and Red Wing Fire Department. 
