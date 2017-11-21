ATV accident injuries Maiden Rock man

Upon arrival deputies found a Yamaha Kodiak ATV and its operator, Norman O. Hilleren, 67 of Maiden Rock near the bottom of a hill. Hilleren was traversing a hillside on the ATV when he lost control and rolled down a hill. Hilleren was transported by ground ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System in the City of Red Wing with unknown injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Ellsworth Fire Department, and Red Wing Fire Department.