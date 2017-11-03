Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, November 3, 2017

58 people killed in traffic-related crashes in Wisconsin last month

MADISON - Preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) shows a total of 58 people lost their lives in traffic-related crashes last month, compared to 46 in October of last year.

Through the first 10 months of this year, Wisconsin has recorded a preliminary total of 506 traffic fatalities, higher than the 485 deaths at this time last year, and also above the five-year average of 467.

"We're approaching that time of year when weather and travel conditions can change quickly," said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT's Bureau of Transportation Safety. "Motorists should be prepared for potentially slippery roads, diminishing hours of daylight and the possibility of deer darting onto roadways. The importance that all motorists need to buckle-up, watch their speed and always remain focused on what's ahead of them is imperative at this time of year."

Traffic-related deaths in Wisconsin so far this year include 287 motor vehicle drivers, 85 passengers, 76 motorcyclists, 49 pedestrians and seven bicyclists.

