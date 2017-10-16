Wisconsin Builders Association celebrates Careers in Construction Month across state

MADISON – Skilled labor in Wisconsin’s residential construction industry is a
commodity in short supply these days, but the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) and its charitable arm, The Wisconsin Builders Foundation, are looking to change that.
Through a recent proclamation by Governor Scott Walker, October is officially Careers in Construction Month, serving to educate residents on the opportunities available through one of our nation’s largest industries: construction. Shining a light on the industry is especially critical at a time when skilled trades professionals are in high demand in the state, and looming retirements will only further complicate matters and drive up housing costs.
“The members of our association have decided to address the trades labor shortage in Wisconsin
head-on with a variety of initiatives, including funding scholarships for students going into the trades,” said WBA President David Belman. “We’re proud to serve as a source of encouragement and financial assistance for those who want to build in our state.”
Parents, teachers, counselors, students, and policy makers are encouraged to take a close look at the
career opportunities available in residential construction and understand that a vocational education
offers satisfying career paths and financial gains.
Belman also stated, “We would like to thank the Governor for recognizing that skilled trades are in
high demand and provide high paying jobs in Wisconsin. Construction work offers plenty of
opportunity for potential workers as well as educators to provide the on the job skills needed for those
positions"
Throughout the month of October, the Foundation is hosting a scholarship fundraiser with a goal of
$5,000. Donations can be made by visiting wisbuild.org/wb-foundation.
The Wisconsin Builders Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Wisconsin Builders Association,
dedicated to advancing Wisconsin’s residential construction by providing training, education, and a
high ethical standard to the housing industry. The Foundation offers training, scholarships, and
charitable resources to promote residential construction in Wisconsin.