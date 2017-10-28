Winter driving conditions return to state, Upper Midwest

MADISON - As the first major snowfall occurs in parts of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) this weekend reminds motorists to be cautious when traveling in winter weather..
If traveling, please use the following tips:
* Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights before driving.
* Go slow. Remember the posted speed limits are for dry pavement.
* Leave plenty of room for stopping.
* Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows.
* Use brakes carefully. Brake early. Brake correctly.
* Watch for slippery bridge decks, even when the rest of the pavement is in good condition.
* Don't get overconfident in your 4x4 vehicle.
* Don't use your cruise control in wintry conditions.