Upcoming events at the Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center:
GRRVLC hosts Shaky Ground Art Exhibit from Oct. 20-Nov. 26
On Shaky Ground will be on view at the Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center in Freedom Park, where it will be displayed October 20 through November 26.
On Shaky Ground features artwork by members of a dedicated group of artists who participated in a seminar series organized by The Phipps. The “3-legged stool” in the subtitle refers to the need for balance and stability— economic, environmental, and social — to create sustainable, thriving communities. This group exhibit seeks to engage audiences to consider ways to move forward toward this goal with inclusion and grace.
“Born American Indian: The Un-Chosen Challenge of Walking in Two Worlds”
This will be a free presentation and forum discussion on being native and living in the state of Wisconsin on Thursday, Nov 2nd 7– 8:30 p.m. at : The Great River Road Visitor and Learning Center at Freedom Park in Prescott. Treaty rights, cultural issues, gaming, and other topics will be discussed during a 60-minute presentation with a 30-minute question and answer session to follow. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Great Rivers Confluence Collaboration Meeting on Nov. 8
Join us for a general meeting of the Great Rivers Confluence partners and interested community members. All are welcome to attend on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hastings Artspace River Lofts: E. Second Street, Hastings, Minn.
The Great Rivers Confluence communities of Afton, Hastings, Prescott and River Falls have a lot in the works right now and many passionate people striving to make our communities better, safer, stronger and healthier for people, wildlife and our magnificent rivers. Whether you are a farmer, bird-watcher, business owner, river enthusiast, civil servant, non-profit employee, artist, nature lover, educator or just want to know what's happening - please join us and help us keep the Great Rivers Confluence great!
PAHS presents Prescott History in Pictures on Nov. 12
Come join us to learn about the history of Prescott from our historian, Dallas Eggers of the Prescott Area Historical Society (PAHS) on Nov. 12 starting at 1 p.m.
Learn about the people and places of the past as Dallas shows a collection of historical photographs. Among these will be recently-unearthed and rarely-seen photos of old Prescott! Free and open to the public.
Dallas Eggers, a 1970 Prescott High School graduate, was a Milken National Teaching Award winner and taught for almost three decades at PHS. He is currently the president of the Prescott Area Historical Society (PAHS), a chapter of the Pierce County Historical Association, and has been a member of the Prescott Cable Commission, Freedom Park Board, and the Prescott Community Recreation Board. He is now a member of the Prescott Hall of Fame. He is an independent historian.
Bells of the Bluff performance on Dec. 9
Bells of the Bluffs handbell ensemble is devoted to sharing their passion for handbells with people of all ages and will do so at the Great River Road Visitor’s and Learning Center from 11 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9. Their 14 ringers come from communities throughout east-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. They provide performance, workshop and audience participation experiences to help spread the joy of handbells. Since Bells of the Bluffs was founded in 2013, they have been building our skills as individuals and an ensemble with a broad range of music and helping other expand their ringing abilities and appreciation for handbell music. Join us for a day of music and stories for all ages! Free and open to the public.