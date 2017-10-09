Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Monday, October 9, 2017

That'll Be the Day" Benefit Concert for Prescott Area Food Pantry on Oct. 14

That’ll Be the Day” the new review music show from Pierce County singer Colleen Raye will take place at the Prescott Performing Arts Center this Saturday evening, Oct. 14 at 1010 Dexter St. in Prescott next to Prescott High School. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Come out and be transported to the 60's and 70's with songs like "He's a Rebel," "Mr. Sandman," "Only the Lonely," and "Pretty Woman."  Enjoy the music of Roy Orbison, Linda Rondstadt, and Gene Pitney, performed by Colleen Raye, Debbie O'Keefe, and Wayne Luchau.

Tickets are $20.  All proceeds go to support the Prescott Area Food Pantry.
















