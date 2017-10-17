St. Croix Valley Foundation names new board member

Ellis, recently retired, was Vice President, Imation Global OEM and Strategic Business Development, where he oversaw and expanded the company’s magnetic tape and RDX businesses and developed new strategic relationships with OEM partners in storage, protection, and connectivity. Previously, Ellis was Vice President of M&A and Strategy for Imation.
Ellis has nearly 35 years of leadership in the data storage industry. He first joined 3M Company in 1978, and held a variety of technical and business management positions within the data storage businesses of Imation and 3M, including the management of tape, optical and flash businesses.
Jim and his wife Ronna have lived in Hudson for the past 35 years, moving to Troy Burne in 2010.
Jim is a graduate of the University of Minnesota where he studied computer science and mechanical engineering. He is on the board of directors and is treasurer of Canvas Health, a Minnesota-based nonprofit chemical and mental health services organization. He plans to serve on the St. Croix Valley Foundation’s Finance and Investment Committee.
The St. Croix Valley Foundation was established in 1996 by local individuals in the valley who saw the benefits that a community foundation could bring. It has approximately $60 million in assets under management. It serves the region through ten local affiliated foundations in Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, Amery, New Richmond, Somerset and the Northwest Alliance in Wisconsin; and in the Lower St. Croix Valley, Stillwater and the Chisago Lakes in Minnesota.